STUTTGART, Ark. – Police in Stuttgart are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen in security video robbing a bank Monday.

Officers were called to the BancorpSouth branch located at 2006 S Main St after dispatchers received a call reporting a robbery.

As the officer responded to the scene, witnesses told them a man ran away from the scene. The Stuttgart Police Department and the FBI are investigating the case.

Security cameras caught multiple images of the man involved in the robbery, which the department shared on social media. In the images, the man had on a ski mask, long-sleeved black shirt and gloves, and he appeared to be holding a gun.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Stuttgart Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 870-673-2967.