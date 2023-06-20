LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two Camden men who were convicted of killing a pawn shop owner during a robbery were given life sentences.

On Tuesday, 26-year-old Daryl Strickland, Jr. and 25-year-old Rodney Henry were each sentenced to life in prison after they were convicted in the killing of Brandon McHan, owner of Wise Buck Pawn Shop in Pine Bluff.

Investigators said on Nov. 12, 2018, the pair attempted to rob the pawn shop, shooting into the store, hitting McHan and store employee Jason Booth, who was shot in the face.

Pine Bluff police responded to the scene and transported McHan and Booth to a local hospital, where Booth survived but McHan died of his injuries.

An hour after that incident, officials said Strickland, Jr., and Henry both went on to rob a gas station at gunpoint.

The pair were later arrested on Dec. 4 and charged in connection with those two incidents.

They were then indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 3, 2019, on multiple charges stemming from both incidents, including interference, attempt to interfere, and conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and murder while discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Strickland, Jr. eventually pleaded guilty on Aug. 19, 2022, to a superseding information charging him and Henry with discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence that resulted in the death of a person through the use of the firearm. Henry later pleaded guilty to the same charge.

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Jonathan Ross spoke on the sentencing.

“The senseless, despicable, and evil murder of Brandon McHan and attempted murder of Jason Booth rendered an incalculable loss for the McHan and Booth families, and the communities of White Hall and Pine Bluff,” Ross said. “We are grateful that Judge Moody’s pronouncements of life sentences for both defendants guarantee that no one else will be victimized by Mr. Strickland or Mr. Henry again.”