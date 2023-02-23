CAMDEN, Ark. – Police said a Camden Fairview High School student was killed and another was injured in an after-school shooting Wednesday.

Officials with the Camden Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Cleveland and Chestnut Streets for a shooting just before 3:15 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said that they found one boy dead the other boy shot in the foot.

Police said that witnesses told them the boys involved were walking to the intersection after leaving from school.

According to police, witnesses said that a truck with four boys stopped at the intersection. The young men in the truck got out and began fighting with the students.

During the fight, witnesses said that several gunshots were heard and the four boys drove away from the scene.

Police said the victims and suspects are juveniles. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.