CABOT, Ark. – Cabot police arrested a man who they said possessed child pornography following a months-long investigation in conjunction with authorities.

Police said they arrested Joshua Hawn for possession of child pornography on Tuesday following a three-month investigation by Cabot Police Department detectives.

Detectives said they began the investigation when they received information from the Kansas City Police Department in early November about a potential suspect in Cabot possessing child pornography.

Hawn is facing multiple charges, including 33 counts of pandering or possession of child pornography and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Lonoke County jail, where he was held without bond until his first appearance in court on Wednesday.