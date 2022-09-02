CABOT, Ark. – A Cabot man is behind bars and facing animal cruelty charges as the result of a month-long investigation.

According to the Cabot Police Department, 29-year-old Charles Derek Rohr was arrested on August 29 and is facing charges of aggravated cruelty to dog, cat or equine and possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance.

Police said that the investigation began on July 17 when the CPD received information regarding possible animal cruelty.

On August 18, CPD officials said that detectives were investigating the incident with officers from the Cabot Animal Shelter.

During the investigation, officials from the CPD found probable cause for the arrest of Rohr and on August 29 and he was taken into custody.

While Rohr was being arrested, detectives found a single pill that is suspected to be a controlled substance and it was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for analysis.