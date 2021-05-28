Cabot family searching for stolen retro rides left as inheritances by late grandfather

CABOT, Ark. – A Cabot woman is pleading on social media for help finding two cars that were taken from her recently deceased father’s house that were a connection between the late man and his grandchildren.

Vicky Smith just recently lost her father. He happened to own a 1977 red Chevrolet Corvette and a 1968 blue Ford Mustang.

When she came by to check on his house on May 20 to prepare it for listing, she noticed the two cars were missing.

“Like, it really makes me mad every time I come around the corner and that Mustang is gone,” Smith said.

The two cars were meant to be an inheritance for her two sons, each would get one of them

“They don’t get them, the cars are gone,” Smith said. “It makes me sick, but I couldn’t imagine, you know what I’m saying, the kids.”

Smith is furious at the loss of her cars and says they were her property regardless of if they were functional or not.

“They were ours, do you know what I mean?” she said. “I don’t care if we weren’t doing nothing with them, letting them sit there, they were ours!”

Smith wants to get the cars back but says she would almost rather know who took them from her.

“I want to know who did this. I would rather know who did this than to get my cars back!”

Smith said she has filed a police report for the vehicles, as well as put a post on Facebook asking for help. That post is going viral, quickly reaching over 1,100 shares in the community.