BRYANT, Ark. – A Bryant high school teacher is in custody after she was accused of being sexually involved with a student.

Officials with Bryant Public Schools said that 32-year-old Heather Hare was let go as a teacher after the district was informed of the allegation in March. After the allegations, detectives obtained an arrest warrant.

Police in Bryant said that Hare turned herself in to the Saline County Detention Center Friday morning.

Hare is currently being held without bond. She is facing a felony charge of first-degree sexual assault.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Bryant Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-943-0943.