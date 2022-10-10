BRYANT, Ark. – Police in Bryant are investigating after they said one man died at an apartment complex near Interstate 30 Monday.
According to the Bryant Police Department, the victim was found in the Fieldstone Apartments, which are located in the 1900 block of Brandon Road, between the I-30 Frontage Road and Highway 5.
A department official said one person is in custody in connection with this shooting investigation.
The official also noted that detectives are not treating this as a homicide investigation at this time.
