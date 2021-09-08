Bryant High School student found with loaded gun on campus

BRYANT, Ark. — Administrators at Bryant High School say a student was found with a handgun in possession on campus Wednesday.

School officials said the student was discovered to have had the weapon late in the afternoon and was taken into custody by a resource officer without incident.

Saline County Juvenile Services were contacted immediately and the student was transferred to that agency’s custody.

The school noted that no student or staff member was harmed in the incident.

The officials added that an investigation into the matter has not found anything at this time to think this was part of a planned incident that would have endangered students and staff.