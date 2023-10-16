HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are investigating after a body was discovered in a train car that was carrying corn in Hempstead County Monday morning.

According to the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Tyson Feed mill outside of Fulton at approximately 4:20 a.m. in reference to a body found in one of the train cars.

Upon arrival, deputies were told by employees of the feed mill that during the unloading process of one of the train cars, they discovered what they believed to be the arm of a human body in the unloading chute underneath the train car.

Deputies investigated and found a ‘body part’ protruding from the bottom of the train car hopper.

After opening the top of the grain car, they discovered a human body was wedged in the bottom of the empty car.

They worked to retrieve the body through the bottom of the car but were unable to do so.

Deputies eventually gained access through the top of the car and successfully retrieved the ‘badly decomposed’ body.

Railroad officials say the 100-car train dropped off beans in Mexico and then proceeded empty to Missouri where it was loaded with corn on October 14.

The train was then sent to Hope, where the Kiamichi railroad transported the train to the Tyson feed mill for unloading.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification and manner and cause of death.

The case remains under investigation by the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office, The Hempstead County Coroner, and the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.