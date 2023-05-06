STUTTGART, Ark. – An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a burned truck, according to Arkansas County deputies.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, deputies located a burned white Ford F-250 that had been reported stolen on May 2nd.

Officials say, the body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime lab for positive identification.

The Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is just getting underway and they are asking anyone with information to contact them at 870-659-2060.

