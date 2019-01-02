Body Discovered in Jefferson County, State Police Investigate

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. - Arkansas State Police (ASP) are investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning alongside I-530.

ASP says the body was found near the 19 mile marker of I-530 near Redfield.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.