Body Discovered in Jefferson County, State Police Investigate
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. - Arkansas State Police (ASP) are investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning alongside I-530.
ASP says the body was found near the 19 mile marker of I-530 near Redfield.
The body has been sent to the State Medical Crime Lab for an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing.
