Bicyclist Killed in LR Hit & Run, $1K Reward Offered

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding a fatal hit and run of a bicyclist.

Little Rock Police say the incident happened around 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 8 at the intersection of 57th and Hopson streets.

At the scene officers found a bicycle severely damaged on the south side of 57th Street. Nearby they found a man lying in the ditch who was pronounced dead at the scene by MEMS.

From evidence collected at the scene, investigators believe the victim was struck by a vehicle. Police say there was no form of identification for the victim. The body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab and identified as John Pilcher, 51.

Hit and run investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a dark colored Dodge Avenger, between the year models of 2008 to 2014. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling south on Geyer Springs Road from 57th Street.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle should have damage to the driver's side, front portion of the vehicle.

If you have any information about the hit and run you are asked to call investigators at: 501-918-5108, or anonymously call the LRPD Tip Line. To submit a tip: 501-371-INFO (4636). Officers are offering a $1,000 reward.