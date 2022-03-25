BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dylan Essary, 21, of Bentonville, was arrested on March 21 for domestic battery in the second degree after allegedly abusing a baby girl.

According to a probable cause filing, Bentonville Police were dispatched to the police department office on October 9, 2021 for a child abuse investigation. Upon arriving they met the victim, her mother, and her grandfather in a lobby interview room.

The infant’s mother provided investigators with their address and told them that they had lived there with Essary for the previous two months. She told officers that she saw Essary pull her daughter’s hair two hours before arriving at the station.

The mother reported hearing crying while she was showering, and she then witnessed the suspect “holding a grip full” of the baby’s hair. The child was allegedly being pulled backward and was crying.

The suspect reportedly let go, started crying, and said that he “would not do it again.” During the police interview, the mother stated that “she did not trust” the suspect, and that she “believed he might have physically abused her daughter in the past.” She added that the child had swelling and bruising underneath her eye and a bruise on her face two days earlier.

Approximately a month earlier, the mother had discovered bruises and an apparent bite mark on the child’s body and advised DHS to open a case regarding possible child abuse. She told officers that she only ever left the girl with Essary for a few minutes at a time and that the baby had recently begun crying and screaming whenever he held her.

After officers found marks on the child that night, she was taken to Northwest Arkansas Children’s hospital, where it was determined that she had suffered a skull fracture. Investigators then contacted the suspect to ask him what had happened.

He stated that the baby started “hitting him and grabbing him” while he tried to feed her. He said that he didn’t want to spank her, so he “pulled her hair as a form of discipline.” He reported that the girl’s mother saw this and “began calling him names and being mean.” Essary said that he left the apartment, but then returned to “tell her that she needed to leave since the apartment was his.”

When asked about the baby’s facial injuries, the suspect told officers that she “was doing this new thing where she banged her head and she had caused this to herself.” He added that she spent half of her time with the mother’s parents, “who could also be responsible for the bruising.”

Two days later, a Bentonville detective spoke with Essary at his apartment. He explained that “neither of them knew how to raise a kid” and that he did not know how to discipline a child. He called pulling the baby’s hair “a random thing he tried” and claimed that it was his first time ever doing so.

During subsequent follow-up interviews, he continued to deny hurting the child. On December 1, 2021 he demonstrated the way he pulled the child’s hair on a doll. He also added that he grabbed her hair “to force her to look at him while he tried to correct her behavior.”

During a November 30, 2021 interview, the child’s grandmother told investigators that “the side of [the victim’s] head didn’t look right.” She explained that she considered taking her to the hospital, but that she had done so before and “doctors just brushed it off.”

Officers spoke with a doctor from Arkansas Children’s Hospital about the girl’s injuries and were told that the skull fracture “was the result of blunt force trauma to the head” and that it was not possible that the injuries were suffered from “head banging.” The doctor also advised that the swelling and bruising under her eye were consistent with hair pulling, but there was no way to be certain of the cause because the symptoms would also be present in a skull fracture.

A request for an arrest warrant for Essary was filed on March 17 and he was arrested and taken into custody at the Benton County jail on March 21. He is facing a charge of domestic battery in the second degree, a class C felony, and was released on a $100,000 cash bond. His next date in Benton County Circuit Court is scheduled for April 25.