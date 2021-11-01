Benton police searching for woman believed to be using stolen credit card

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police are searching for a woman who they say was caught on camera using a stolen credit card.
According to a social media post by the department, the woman was recorded using the stolen card Thursday.
Officers said she is believed to be traveling in a black Ford Mustang.
Anyone who recognizes either the woman or the car is asked to contact the Benton Police Department Criminal Investigations at 501-776-5947.
They can also text “BNPD” plus their tip to 274637 or submit a tip at CityProtect.com.