Benton police searching for suspect in August murder investigation

BENTON, Ark. – Police in Benton are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say is the suspect in a capital murder case.

Officials with the Benton Police Department say 36-year-old Termaine Anderson, also known as “T-Man,” is wanted for the killing of Ryan Keith Montgomery on August 10.

Investigators said that Anderson was seen driving a silver Honda picking up Montgomery the night of the killing around 32nd and Potter Streets in Little Rock. That vehicle was later found burned.

Anderson is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 218 pounds. Authorities warn that he has a prior murder conviction and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Benton Police Department at (501) 776-5947.