Benton police pull over Bryant school bus, arrest driver on charges of DWI

Crime

January 01 2022 12:00 am

BENTON, Ark. – Police in Benton said they arrested the driver of a Bryant School District bus after getting reports of the bus driving recklessly and not letting kids get off the vehicle.

According to a release from the Benton Police Department, officers responded to the area of Boone and South Service Road around 4: p.m. Wednesday. When they got to the scene, officers said the driver had left on a different bus.

The police stopped that vehicle and took 54-year-old Juanita Criswell of Benton into custody.

Criswell was taken to Saline County Jail and has a bond hearing scheduled for Sunday. Officers said she faces charges of driving while intoxicated – drugs and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Officials with the Benton Police Department said the investigation into the case is ongoing and are asking anyone with any information on the incident to call the department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS (8477).

Detectives said people can also send in anonymous tips by texting BENTONPD to 847411.

