BENTON, Ark. – Benton police are looking for a man they say stole more than $1,000 worth of products from an Ulta Beauty store.

Police said the man entered the store Thursday around 3 p.m. Authorities said he filled a basket with items and ran out of the store before purchasing.

Cameras in the store captured images of the suspected thief. Police said he left the store in a burgundy/maroon sedan.





This incident happened nearly a week after a viral video showed two women stealing from an Ulta Beauty store in North Little Rock.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171.