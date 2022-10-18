BENTON, Ark. – Benton police claim a man arrested for a Monday Little Rock killing was also involved in a deadly Benton apartment shooting.

Officials with the Benton Police Department said that officers went to the County Oaks Apartments complex around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after a child was brought to a Little Rock hospital for a gunshot wound.

Detectives with the BNPD and the Little Rock Police Department said they determined that 39-year-old Demontra Hatfield had shot and killed 28-year-old Krystle Wilder in their apartment then fled the scene with the child and Wilder’s body before killing a man in Little Rock.

Hatfield is accused of killing 61-year-old Larry Foster near Interstate 30 and Frontage Road in Little Rock Monday night. Little Rock police said that they arrested Hatfield in connection to that killing.

He is currently being held without bond at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. Hatfield is facing charges of capital murder, first-degree domestic battery and first-degree child endangering in connection with the Little Rock incident.

Benton police say he is also facing charges of first-degree murder, felony abuse of a corpse, felony firearms possession, first-degree child endangerment and tampering with evidence.