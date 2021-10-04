Benton Police: Man arrested for August murder being held without bond, investigation ongoing

BENTON, Ark. – A man facing a capital murder charge in connection with an August homicide is now being held without bond in the Saline County jail, according to Benton police.

According to investigators, 37-year-old Termaine Anderson was taken into custody Friday night from the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office and the Camden Police Department.

Anderson was wanted for the capital murder of Little Rock resident Ryan Montgomery, who was reported missing to the Little Rock Police Department August 10.

Benton Police Department responded to the 100 block of Valley Street August 12 concerning a deceased male being discovered. The victim’s identity was later confirmed as Montgomery.

Benton police detectives say the investigation is ongoing.