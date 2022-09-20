BENTON, Ark. – Benton police investigating a Tuesday night shooting at Tyndall Park.

According to investigators, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at the east entrance of the park just before 7:30 p.m.

Police found two adult victims who were injured in the shooting and transported them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Benton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the investigation and said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information may be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Benton Police Department at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171.

Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to 847411 with the keyword BENTONPD in the body of the message.