BENTON, Ark. – Officers with the Benton Police Department are seeking a suspect for attempted capital murder and other charges after an incident that happened Thursday morning.

Police said that officers responded to an address on Line Back Dunn Road shortly after 7:30 a.m. regarding an escaped victim who had been held hostage and severely beaten.

After canvassing the area, officers determined that the suspect in the incident is 62-year-old Gary Griffin who officers said left the scene in one of the family’s vehicles.

BNPD officers later found the suspect’s vehicle at a Hot Springs hospital where he was seen on video footage fleeing on foot.

Griffin is wanted on charges of criminal attempt to commit capital murder, kidnapping, domestic battery, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said that Griffin is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who encounters him is asked to call 911 or the Benton Police Department at Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947.