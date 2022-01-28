BENTON, Ark. – Benton officers are asking the public to assist in identifying individuals who they say broke into several vehicles last week.

According to the Benton Police Department, the individual in the picture, along with two others, broke into multiple vehicles in the Heritage Farms area last Wednesday.

Credit: Benton Police Department

Police said the subjects arrived and left the scene in a vehicle they believe to be a dark colored Dodge Challenger.

Credit: Benton Police Department

Officers ask anyone that recognizes the individual or the vehicle to contact the BNPD at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171.