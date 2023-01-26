BENTON, Ark. – Benton police arrested a man Thursday after they said he stabbed an employee at a truck stop during a shoplifting incident.

According to the Benton Police Department, the incident happened shortly after 8:45 a.m. when 31-year-old Tiequail Brown entered the store during a bus stop while on the way to Denver.

Authorities said that Brown became combative when employees asked him to return stolen items and investigators then said an employee was stabbed during the incident.

Officers with the BNPD said that Brown left the area prior to their arrival, but was located nearby and taken into custody with assistance from the Bryant Police Department and the Arkansas State Police.

Police said that the employee was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown is facing multiple charges from the incident including aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of terroristic threatening and theft of property.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947.