Benton police: 3 adults, 2 juveniles charged after multiple breaking or entering reports

BENTON, Ark. – Benton police made five arrests early Friday morning after multiple reports of breaking or entering incidents in the Woodlands neighborhood.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Melton Brown, 20-year-old Avery McGill and 18-year-old Ken Kelly have each been charged with one count of breaking or entering and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Two juveniles were also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and also have pending charges for breaking or entering.

The five were arrested after a traffic stop near the entrance of the neighborhood just after 1:15 a.m. that police were responding to after multiple reports were made.

In all, four stolen firearms were found in the possession of the five individuals in the vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Benton Police at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message or at www.cityprotect.com.

The investigation is ongoing.