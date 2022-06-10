BENTON, Ark. – A teen is facing several charges in connection to a Benton apartment shooting that left a 13-year-old girl injured, while officer are continuing to search for a second person involved.

According to the Benton Police Department, officers arrested a 17-year-old shortly after the Monday shooting at Chapel Ridge Apartments. Detectives said they are still searching for 52-year-old Edward Eugene Hill, who they believe is another shooter in this incident.

In an update released Friday morning, BNPD officials said the victim is currently stable but is still in medical care.

The 17-year-old is facing two counts of terroristic act, first-degree battery, aggravated riot, minor in possession of a handgun and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits.

Hill is facing charges of first-degree battery, two counts of terroristic act, aggravated riot, possession of a firearm by certain persons and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits.

Police said Hill should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if located.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts or related to this investigation is asked to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947.