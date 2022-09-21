BENTON, Ark. – Where good times and physical activity should be at the forefront, turned into a place of heavy police activity in Benton.

Shots were fired at Tyndall park in Benton at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening resulting in two people being shot.

According to Benton PD, the shooting started with a disturbance from a group of people.

This shooting is exactly one month from when bullets were fired at the same location on August 21. No injuries were reported.

“Benton’s getting worse and worse,” said Haley Whitaker who has lived in Benton her whole life.

Coming to Tyndall park is common for her. She says she didn’t know about Tuesday’s shooting until speaking with KARK 4 News,

Concerns rose as she mentioned she had just left the park minutes before bullets started flying.

She says she was at Tyndall Park from about 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

“It didn’t look like someone was about to get shot. There was a little boy playing basketball and a grown man playing basketball. Just a basic day,” she describes.

Whitaker was playing basketball and Jamie Frey was on his scooter skating on the ramps.

“It’s scary to think that it’s happening where people go to have fun,” said Frey.

He goes to Tyndall Park about twice a month and says this shooting isn’t going to keep him from coming but will lead him to keep his guard up.

Whitaker feels differently. “It doesn’t make me want to come back here. I don’t want to get shot. I didn’t do anything.”

Benton PD says this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public in relation to this shooting

As for last month’s shooting, Benton police are considering it inactive.

This doesn’t mean it’s closed; they’re just waiting for more leads that can help with the investigation.

If you know anything about either of these shootings at Tyndall park, call the Benton police department.