BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas woman is accused of photographing another woman in a restroom at the JB Hunt Corporate Office.

Natalie Hannah Pershall, 45, was arrested and booked in Benton County on May 22 and charged with video voyeurism and tampering with physical evidence.

Pershall pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance last month.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers with the Lowell Police Department were contacted by a woman who claimed that she wanted to file a report for voyeurism that occurred at the JB Hunt Corporate Office.

The woman reported to police that on July 31, 2022, she was using the women’s restroom when she looked to the left side of the stall and noticed a cell phone come down below the stall divider wall with the camera lens facing her direction.

The woman said that while the camera lens was facing her, the person holding the phone appeared to push the capture button to take a picture.

The woman told police that she asked “Did you just take a picture of me?” and the person holding the camera replied “No.”

The affidavit says that the woman recognized the person holding the camera as Pershall, and that video footage shows Pershall “brandishing a cell phone on the day of the incident matching to the description of the device given by [the woman].”

Detectives spoke to JB Hunt Human Resources regarding an interview that they had with Pershall after the incident.

Pershall reportedly told human resources that she went into the restroom due to a panic attack, and that her hands were shaking so bad she dropped her phone but caught it before it hit the ground.

The affidavit says that officers attempted to replicate Pershall’s version of the events in the stall where it took place but were unable to replicate her version due to the positioning of the stall and divider.

Police seized several storage devices, a computer tower containing two separate hard drives and an iPhone.

The affidavit says that detectives believe there is strong evidence to suggest Pershall had recently “wiped” both the iPhone and portions of the computer hard drive.

Detectives also found a partial internet search history on Pershall’s devices that included “what information can be recovered from iPhone after factory reset” and “how to nuke a hard drive.”

The affidavit says that Pershall deleted the contents of the iPhone and her computer during the course of the investigation.

A search warrant was served on Apple, the maker of Pershall’s iPhone, and detectives received a response from the company in April this year.

The data provided by Apple included some photographs, including one that showed an unidentified person with their pants down sitting on a toilet while they were photographed by someone inside the shower in the bathroom.

The affidavit says “Some other photos seemed to suggest Pershall may have a fetish related to urination and/or bathrooms.”

JB Hunt has not responded to a request for comment.

Pershall’s next court appearance is an omnibus hearing scheduled for Sept. 20.