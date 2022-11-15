This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Beebe man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

United States District Court Judge Lee P. Rudofsky sentenced 30-year-old Joshua Sweat Sunday afternoon.

In April 2019, Texas police notified the Little Rock Police Department that they had found messages between a person they were investigating and Sweat, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

State officials said that Sweat stated in the messages that he was caring for a “little boy” every day. Officials said that he began sending images of the child who state officials said appeared to be around 3 years old.

When law enforcement found and interviewed Sweat, state officials said that he told them he babysat locally and had access to small children. Officials said he confessed to law enforcement that he had images of child sexual abuse on his phone.

He noted that the images included children under the age of 10 engaging in oral and anal intercourse, officials stated. Officials stated that Sweat admitted to taking photos of the victim and texting them to others.

Sweat was indicted in May 2019 and pleaded guilty in May 2022. In addition to the prison term, he was sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release following his imprisonment.