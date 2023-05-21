BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A woman in Baxter County is facing a murder charge after she was arrested Saturday night.

Officials with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Kristy Shay Leedham-Johnston of Mountain Home was arrested after an investigation that started Saturday evening. She is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities said a caller had asked for a deputy to remove someone from another residence, saying that a man had been “hanging around” his daughter and that his daughter had been “acting up.”

When deputies arrived to the address on Old Arkana Road, they said they found a man dead surrounded by blood laying partially outside the doorway of the house.

Deputies went inside the home and said they saw Leedham-Johnston outside, looking through the back door. When deputies said they called to her, she raised her hands up and said, “He’s a really bad guy. I did what I had to do to get away.”

Authorities later executed a search warrant and identified the deceased as 48-year-old Mark Dennis Mucha. They said a concealed handgun and knife were also found.

Investigators asked Leedham-Johnston questions about the incident. Authorities said she did not answer and asked for an attorney.

Leedham-Johnston is being held at the Baxter County Detention Center with a bond of $250,000.

There is no word of when her first court date will be.