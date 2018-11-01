Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested Following NLR Police Chase Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Leamon Burnom [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A bank robbery suspect fleeing police wrecked near I-30 on Wednesday evening.

North Little Rock Police were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to a Simmons Bank located on 3901 Camp Robinson Road in regards to a robbery.

According to North Little Rock Police, officers were told that a man wearing face paint entered the bank, handed the clerk a pillowcase and demanded money.

Officials say the suspect got away in a silver F-150.

A short time later officers found the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled from officers and later wrecked near I-30 in Little Rock. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

The suspect, later identified as Leamon Burnom, 48, was then taken into custody without incident.

Detectives found the stolen money, a pillowcase and the black fingernail polish Burnom used to paint his face with, according to police.

Burnom faces Robbery and Fleeing charges. He was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center where he is being held without bond. Burnom will appear in North Little Rock District Court Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m.