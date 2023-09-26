LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A North Little Rock man already facing manslaughter charges tied to a street racing crash that killed an elderly veteran now faces new charges.

Officials with the Arkansas State Police said 20-year-old Darmel Dashun Batemon Jr. was arrested Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 30 near the Geyer Springs exit.

Investigators said the Dodge Charger being driven by Batemon was flagged in an intelligence bulletin out of Oklahoma. Authorities there said Batemon and seven other men from Arkansas were arrested on gun and drug charges in Tulsa on Sept. 16, just three days after he was charged in connection to an April crash.

ASP officials said police records in Oklahoma said officers found 10 guns during the arrest, including four Draco 7.62 pistols, two AR pistols and one .22 UZI, as well as some body armor. The Oklahoma police also reported the men had marijuana.

On Sept. 13, Batemon had surrendered to the Arkansas State Police on a warrant tied to the crash on April 8 that took the life of 84-year-old Gerald Stuart Allen and seriously injured Allen’s wife.

Batemon had pleaded not guilty to charges of felony manslaughter and second-degree battery, along with a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license. Records show he posted bond on those charges on Sept. 14.

Darmel Dashun Batemon Jr. booking photo from Sept. 26, 2023 – image courtesy Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility

Following his arrest in Oklahoma, the Pulaski County prosecutor filed to revoke his bond, leading to the arrest Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to his earlier charges, ASP officials said Batemon now faces new charges of possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was booked into the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.