Authorities hold news conference asking for the public’s help with 2018 April Harris death investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference Friday morning with information regarding the 2018 homicide of April Harris.

The homicide happened on January 19, 2018, just outside the apartment at Fairfax Crossing in North Little Rock where Harris lived with her four young children, who ranged from ages 10 to 5 at the time of their mother’s death.

Authorities believe a hooded suspect wearing all black emerged from behind a bush and shot the 30-year-old while she was walking to her car with three of her children, carrying the youngest.

The 5-year-old child was also shot but survived.

The Harris family continued to make efforts to find her killer, with rewards being offered in the case and a billboard going up to ask for public help in solving the case.

In April of 2019 a $10,000 reward was announced for information leading to an arrest.

The news conference will begin at at 10 a.m. and can be seen in the video player on this page.