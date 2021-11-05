Authorities seize $75K worth of meth in Cleburne County

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark – A man has been arrested after thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamines were seized from a Cleburne County home.

Investigators with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office and Heber Springs police officers seized approximately 3.7 pounds of crystal meth with an approximate street value of $75,000 after a two-month investigation, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Officials said they received information in August about a suspect later identified as Jeffery Eldridge distributing a large amount of meth from his home in Wilburn. 

After a joint investigation that spanned approximately two months, authorities obtained a search warrant for Eldridge’s home, then on Oct. 28 arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m. 

In addition to seizing $75,000 worth of meth, investigators found $2,195 worth of suspected drug money and a gun. Meth paraphernalia items were also found at the scene. 


Eldridge, 58, was booked into the Cleburne County Detention Center on a $175,000 bond. He faces multiple felony charges, including trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drugs and firearms by a certain person, drug paraphernalia possession and unlawful use of communication.

