POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Pope County deputies have arrested the man they say is responsible for an explosion that left several officers and deputies injured.

Deputies arrested 66-year-old Jesse Lee McCurley.

The explosion happened after Pope County deputies, Atkins and Pottsville police were called to a physical disturbance Wednesday night.

Sheriff Shane Jones said that the officers and deputies received minor injuries from the explosion but are expected to be okay.

McCurley is being held at the Pope County Detention Center. He is facing charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated assault, arson, and cruelty to animals.