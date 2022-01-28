MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A major drug bust along Interstate 40 netted almost $1 million worth of fentanyl.

“We found pipe bombs. We found human trafficking victims, those who human traffic them. We arrest multiple people with warrants,” said Johnie Carter, the Director of the West Tennessee Drug Task Force.

This week, they made a new find. An officer with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force pulled over Adalinda Saucedo as she was crossing the Shelby County-Fayette County line just before midnight on Monday.

The fire extinguisher with a false bottom which authorities said concealed 20 lbs of fentanyl.

After searching her car, the officer reported finding two fire extinguishers that appeared to be tampered with, which raised red flags.

“When he inspected the fire extinguishers, he started noticing that there were some abnormalities with it, some after mark welds and further inspection even showed that the heads that were on the sprinkler on the fire extinguishers were false,” Carter said.

After calling in additional support, the fire extinguishers were opened, and drugs were discovered inside.



Johnie Carter said the two containers held 20 pounds of fentanyl, which is enough to kill more than 4.5 million people.

“Fentanyl is a deadly drug. When it gets airborne. It’s sometimes invisible to the naked eye. And it only takes just about two milligrams on average for someone to overdose.”

Early indications are Saucedo got the contraband from Texas and was heading to North Carolina. Carter hopes this arrest serves as a reminder they’re always watching.

“If you’re coming through Memphis we’re gonna be looking for you,” Carter said.

The Shelby County District attorney’s Office said Sauedo is facing drug trafficking charges and that more charges could be coming.