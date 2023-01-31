UPDATE (01/31/2023): On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Magnolia Police Department confirmed that the fourth Columbia County inmate escapee, Rico Rose, is back in custody.

UPDATE: On January 30, 2023, around 5 PM, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Dariusz Patterson and Meadow Saulsbury were taken into custody in Monroe, Louisiana. Officers have recovered both stolen vehicles.

Rico Rose still remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

UPDATE: On January 30, 2023, around Noon, the Magnolia Police Department confirmed that Denickolas Brown has been captured by authorities. Rico Rose, Dariusz Patterson, and Meadow Saulsbury are still wanted by officials.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, around 1:30 AM, officers were notified of a prison break at the Columbia County Detention Center. After completing two thorough security checks, officers located two jailers who had been assaulted by the group of inmates. In the assault, the inmates stole both jailer’s sets of car keys and fled the jail shortly after.

Authorities in Columbia County, Ark. are currently searching for four inmate escapees. Reports confirmed that Rico Rose, Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsbury, and Denickolas Brown are believed to be in a gold Ford Escape bearing Arkansas license plate 929 ZER, or in a white Toyota Carolla bearing Arkansas license plate AEP12K.

Rico Rose

Denickolas Brown

Dariusz Patterson

Meadow Saulsbury

The inmates are considered armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of the inmates, contact deputies at 870-234-5655.