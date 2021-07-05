Attorneys for Quake Lewellyn asking for trial continuance in case of Sydney Sutherland killing

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. – The attorneys for a man accused of killing a Jackson County woman are asking for a continuance in the case.

Quake Lewellyn is charged with capital murder after being accused of kidnapping, raping and killing Sydney Sutherland while she was out for a run last year.

Lewellyn’s attorneys have asked to continue the case until next spring, requesting more time to account for delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The attorneys said that because of these slowdowns, there is not enough time to be ready for a September trial date.

The judge in this has not yet ruled on the motion, one of the dozens filed by the defense team. The pre-trial date is set for Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Contests