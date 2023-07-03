HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The attorney for a man arrested during a Hot Springs Pride parade in June is breaking his silence.

Jacob Shriever was accused of attacking several people attending the June 10 event, and Bob Ballinger, Schriever’s attorney, said his client was simply “street preaching” during the parade, which comes with provocative messaging at times.

Ballinger, who is also the director of law and policy for the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, argued that this was a First Amendment right, adding that when the fight broke out, Schriever was protecting himself.

A police report from the incident shows Shriever was arrested on suspicion of violent behavior and disorderly conduct.

One parade-goer told KARK 4 News that Shriever had been putting a sign up in front of children when she said she was grabbed by him and raised his fist. The woman’s boyfriend said he then stepped in and was hit by Shriever.

According to Ballinger, Shriever was holding a sign that read along the lines of “Jesus is coming back,” which was said to provoke those who became involved in the altercation with his client.

“A preacher should have the ability to go out and express his views in that environment,” Ballinger said. “He also went there knowing he had a right to do so. That is a public street that he has the ability to go and convey a message on.”

Ballinger also referenced an anonymously YouTube-posted video that he claims shows a group running after his client just before the altercation.

He said Shriever has entered a not guilty plea to his changes and that a September trial date has been set for the case.