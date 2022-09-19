LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police agents are investigating two separate Monday shooting incidents, including one at a Logan County restaurant that are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

According to a release, officers with the Paris Police Department responded to a call at the Sonic restaurant located at 1305 East Walnut Street where officers found 22-year-old George A. Poole, an employee of the restaurant, dead at the scene.

A short time later, deputies said they were called to a location on Kalamazoo Road, five miles from the restaurant, where they found 20-year-old Joshua D. Malagon sitting inside a parked vehicle.

ASP officials said that Malagon had been identified as a suspect in the earlier shooting, and deputies said he would not follow commands to exit the vehicle.

Deputies then reported hearing a single gunshot from inside the vehicle, when they opened the car they found Malagon wounded and attempting life-saving care until paramedics arrived on-scene.

Malagon was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Both bodies are being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death will be determined.