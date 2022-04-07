MARIANNA, Ark. – Marianna police have requested the Arkansas State Police to take over what they are calling a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in her home late Wednesday.

Special agents said that 46-year-old Latisha McKenzie was found in her home located in the 600 block of Meadowbrook while officers were conducting a welfare check just before 6 p.m.

ASP officials said that investigators found evidence leading them to believe that McKenzie was murdered then moved to a hallway bathroom.

Agents said they are continuing their investigation in Lee County Thursday and are searching for a person of interest in this homicide.