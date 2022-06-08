MARION COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police troopers said Wednesday that a 15-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a Marion County man.

According to officials with the ASP, the unnamed teen is currently being held in custody while a decision is made on whether to criminally charge him as an adult or as a juvenile.

The arrest comes after deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of 80-year-old Daniel Stine in his home along Highway 235 southwest of Yellville Monday night.

Deputies were responding to reports of an intruder inside the home and gunshots just before midnight when they found Stine’s body, which they said had be shot.

The Marion County sheriff contacted the ASP and requested the agency’s Criminal Investigation Division to investigate Stine’s death. The body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine a cause of death.

State authorities noted that their investigation is ongoing.