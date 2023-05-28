MARIANNA, Ark. – Detectives with the Arkansas State Police have been brought in to investigate after a Saturday evening shooting left one dead and four injured.

ASP officials said that the incident happened at 11 P.M. when officers with the Marianna Police Department were called to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of an O’Reilly Auto Parts on Chestnut Street.

Officers said that 37-year-old Olanda Bender of Jonesboro was found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Four others were injured in the incident and were transported to various hospitals with three currently in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Arkansas State Police at 501-618-8000.

This investigation is ongoing.