ASP investigating death of man found dead in Fordyce street

January 01 2022 12:00 am

FORDYCE, Ark. —  The body of a 19-year-old man struck by gunfire was found early Sunday lying on a Fordyce city street near the intersection of South Charlotte and Brown.

Trevaughn Walker was pronounced dead at the scene after a Fordyce police officer discovered the body at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Local authorities contacted the Arkansas State Police requesting special agents of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division lead the investigation.  Agents worked through the night documenting the crime scene, collecting evidence and beginning initial interviews with individuals who were believed to have information about the homicide.

Walker’s body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death will be determined.

As of noon Sunday, no arrest in connection with the case has been made.

