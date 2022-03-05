HAZEN, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police say they are taking over the investigation of a deadly shooting in Hazen that left a couple and their adult daughter dead and their son-in-law arrested.

According to a release issued Saturday by the ASP, officers with the Hazen Police Department responded to the scene on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The officers said they found three victims, 62-year-old Amanda Turner and 64-year-old James Turner, both of Hazen, and 46-year-old Mirranda Munnerlyn of Carlisle, noting that the victims appear to have been shot outside the home.

As officers were responding to the scene, investigators said they were alerted to a suspect in the shooting, Mirranda Munnerlyn’s husband 50-year-old Michael Munnerlyn of Carlisle, driving north on Highway 63. The officers found the pickup Munnerlyn was driving and arrested him.

ASP officials said special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division worked overnight to collect evidence from the scene and begin interviewing witnesses and others with knowledge of the family and circumstances that could have led to the deadly shooting.

Troopers said the bodies of the three victims were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm the manner of death.

Following the investigation, troopers will turn over their case file to the Prairie County prosecutor.