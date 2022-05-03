WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. – Police in Woodruff County have asked the Arkansas State Police to take over an investigation after an argument led to a deadly shooting.

According to a release from the ASP, 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell of Augusta died at a White County hospital after police said he was shot outside an apartment on Fairfield Street Monday at about 5 p.m.

Special agents said that witnesses told them that Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal were in an argument, which led to both men shooting at each other.

Augusta police, along with other law enforcement agencies, have been searching for Neal, who is facing charges of first-degree murder.

Special agents ask that any with information on Neal’s whereabouts to contact their nearest police or sheriff’s office.