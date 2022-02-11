SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – A couple in Saline County are facing charges in connection to the death of one child and injuries to another.

According to Arkansas State Police, officers with the Haskell Police Department and emergency personnel responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Monroe Street Tuesday morning.

After arriving on the scene, troopers said officers found a 4-year-old boy injured and unresponsive. While transporting the child to a local hospital, special agents said that local police contacted the ASP Criminal Investigation Division to request an investigation.

The ASP said that the hospital contacted troopers Thursday informing them that the 4-year-old had died.

Special agents also noted that a 10-month-old boy was found Wednesday suffering from injuries. He was later placed into the custody of the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Special agents arrested 24-year-old Halee Quantz and 23-year-old Roy Ross Thursday, and they are both facing first-degree murder and battery charges.

Both Quantz and Ross are being held in the Saline County Detention Center without bond.