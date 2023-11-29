FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank warns its customers to not fall victim to recent text message scams.

The message notifies customers of unusual attempts on their accounts.

It gives them a link for customers to verify their accounts.

Tara Muck is a spokesperson for Arvest. She says the bank will never contact customers to give out personal information. Muck says if you’re ever in doubt of an alert give them a call.

“The important thing is slow down. Take a moment before you react to the message. It’s better to be careful than fall victim to a scam, and when in doubt, contact the organization directly.”

Muck says if unauthorized charges are made, ask the bank to put a hold on your account. She says Arvest will work with customers to get them refunded for the fraudulent charges.