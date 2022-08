WRIGHTSVILLE, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies have made an arrest after an early Tuesday morning deadly shooting.

According to investigators, 43-year-old Brian Tenpenny was arrested and is facing a capital murder charge.

Deputies responding to a call of a shooting discovered the body of 63-year-old Raymond Pippins around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Wrightsville Manor Apartments.

Deputies say the two men knew each other.