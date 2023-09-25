PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police have made an arrest in a Sunday afternoon deadly shooting.

According to investigators, 24-year-old Donovan Cuthbertson was arrested on Monday in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Rachel Crouch on Belmoor Drive.

Investigators said Crouch was discovered in the passenger seat of a vehicle next to a man who had also been shot in the driver’s seat. Authorities said Monday morning the man was in critical condition.

Police said Cuthbertson is being held at the Jefferson County Jail.